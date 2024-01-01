Deadly hit-and-run driver Brandon Monroe pleads guilty; victim Karalynn Kindcaid's family doesn't forgive him

Brandon Michael Monroe, 39, pleaded guilty on Friday to vehicular homicide-DUI for causing the 2023 death of 16-year-old Karalynn Kincaid in Commerce City. But the teen's family said on Monday the 11 years Monroe might spend behind bars isn't enough, and his letter of apology appeared insincere.

Monroe pleaded guilty in Adams County court to one felony count in a plea bargain agreement — two other counts were dismissed — and Monroe agreed to one year in county jail followed by a 10-year sentence in state prison. In April 2023, he struck and killed Kincaid as she was crossing a street, walking home for dinner. Monroe then sped away and was arrested about a month later.

Kincaid's family attended the sentencing hearing last week.

Her older sister, Avalon, said, "Its nice to know he's off the streets and out of communities and can't hurt anybody else, but he's not even getting the amount of time Kara lived, so for me its not enough. "She remembered her sister as being genuinely kind, always wanting to help others and acting silly around their home."

Before his sentencing, Monroe wrote a letter to the family of Karalynn Kincaid apologizing for what he did. "I'm sorry for everything you lost from my greedy actions", wrote Monroe. "I'm sorry I caused you so much pain that can never be repaired. I took everything away from you. This is my fault. There is not a moment in the day ... I'm not thinking about what I did. I hope this letter can be a small step in your grieving process", concluded the letter.

Christina Langill, Kincaid's mother, said the apology letter felt hollow. "I read his apology letter, and I don't forgive him because the person he hurt the most ain't here to accept the apology because he took her life", Langill said. She called the last eight months "pure torture."

Avalon Langill said of the letter, "The way he wrote, it for me, sounds like something his teacher told him to write — like it was a prompt. It wasn't something that genuinely came from his heart. For us, it doesn't bring us any type of closure or healing."

Colin Bresee, Monroe's attorney, said, "This case was a horrific tragedy for Karalynn Kincaid's family and also the Monroe family. Everyone who is impacted by Brandon's decision suffers". Bresee went on to say,"Brandon insisted on writing a letter to the victim's family admitting to his crime, apologizing for the unforgivable, and helping them along the healing process."

Prior to killing Kincaid, court records show Monroe had two previous arrests for DUI. He was subsequently convicted for both of those DUI cases.

