Arrest made in hit & run death of Commerce City teenager

By Brian Maass

A Brighton man has been arrested in the April 11 hit-and-run death of Karalynn Kincaid, 16, who was struck and killed in a crosswalk at 76th and Leyden.

  Karalynn Kincaid

Court records show Brandon Michael Monroe, 38, was arrested Tuesday and jailed for three felonies: vehicular homicide-DUI, leaving the scene of an accident involving death and vehicular homicide- reckless driving.

Kara Kincaid's mother, Christina Langill, told CBS News Colorado she just learned of the arrest Thursday and said she was "thankful he is being held accountable for my daughter's death." 

But she said she was angry and irritated that Monroe had bond set at $100,000. and was able to post bond and get out of jail.

"I'm not happy about it," said Langill, "a little irritated."

Langill said she knew Monroe as a family friend and had met him before.

She said investigators found her daughter's DNA on the 2005 Dodge Magnum believed to be involved in the hit-and-run.

A call to the Colorado State Patrol, which is investigating the case, was not immediately returned.

First published on May 25, 2023 / 12:38 PM

