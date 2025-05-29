Canadian announcer said he was hit with a chair during a minor league hockey game in Colorado

American Hockey League announcer Brandon Astle said he was hit by a chair by a fan while calling a Colorado Eagles playoff game in Loveland.

His call was caught during the broadcast of the Eagles and Abbotsford Canucks game on Monday night at Blue Arena. Astle is the play-by-play voice of the Abbotsford Canucks.

After a thud is heard, Astle said "got some yahoo chirping at me from behind. Get out of here! What was he doing? Security! Try that again ... I'm fired up. He threw my chair at me, hit me right in the back of the leg. Like, what was he doing here? Unreal. Have another beer."

The Eagles would go on to lose the game 5-0 and the Pacific Division Finals series of the Calder Cup playoffs to Abbotsford on Monday.

The Colorado Eagles are a professional minor league hockey team. They were founded in 2003. Since 2018, they've been an affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche. That's also when the team moved to the AHL from the ECHL.

The Eagles have yet to win the Calder Cup since making that move.