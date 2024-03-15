Branch crashes down minutes after Denver man moves luxury car: "Always listen to your wife, guys"

Man moves luxury car from under branch just minutes before it collapses under weight of heavy snow

Jehan Noon wasn't listening to his wife Natalie during Thursday's massive snowstorm. Now he's glad he did.

"I'll never live this down," said Jehan Noon.

Jehan and Natalie CBS

The couple, who have been married for 10 years, were at their Cherry Creek North home during the relentless snowfall having a party with relatives.

"What else is there to do?", said Natalie.

Outside, her husband had parked his prized Audi luxury car at the curb, underneath a sprawling tree, which had snow building on its branches as the storm intensified.

Natalie pointed out a slumping branch over the car.

"Look at that thing," she recalls saying. "If that falls we're kind of screwed. If that falls we're going to have to get a new car."

Jehan Noon

His response?

"It's fine, there's no leaves on the tree, there can't be that much weight from the snow."

His wife says she nagged him, asking him 10 different times to move the car.

"Jehan, Jehan, Jehan, honey, babe," she implored.

To no avail, until she finally said she would move it herself during the storm, which got her husband moving. He moved the car from under the tree. Minutes later, there was a cracking sound.

"I thought it was snow coming off the roof," said Jehan.

He looked outside and saw a cloud of snow, created by the branch snapping and falling to the ground. Their video security camera captured the branch falling precisely where the car had been parked just moments earlier.

"Thank God she told me to move it because I would not have moved it," said Jehan.

CBS

Natalie said, "I told you. I said, You're welcome."

She said the lesson learned for men is, "Always listen to your wife guys."

Jehan said next time, he'll try to take action after the fifth reminder from his wife.

Many areas around Colorado were digging out from 1 foot or more of heavy wet snow. The foothills and high country picked up a considerable amount of snow all beginning Wednesday night. One of the highest reports coming from Nederland, where 53" of snow fell! Other reports from the foothills range from 48" in Aspen Springs, to 27" in Evergreen.

In the Denver metro area, several places received almost 2 ft of snow, while Denver International Airport only reported 5.7" by Friday morning.

In Denver, "Property owners are responsible for downed trees and branches on their private property and within the adjacent public right-of-way."

In other instances, where emergency removal of a fallen tree or branch is needed to clear a street, residents are urged to call 311 to report the specific address of the location.