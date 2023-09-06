Watch CBS News
Brake drum smashes into two vehicles on I-70

People inside two vehicles were hurt Tuesday afternoon when a brake drum smashed into the windshields. It happened on Interstate 70 near Parfet Street. 

The damage from a brake drum that fell off a truck on I-70 near Parfet Street.  Wheat Ridge Police

According to Wheat Ridge police, a large piece of a brake drum fell off a truck and crashed into two vehicles. That chunk of metal went through the windshield and bent the steering wheel of one car. 

  The damage from a brake drum that fell off a truck on I-70 near Parfet Street.  Wheat Ridge Police

The people inside the cars were hurt but are expected to recover. 

  The damage from a brake drum that fell off a truck on I-70 near Parfet Street.  Wheat Ridge Police
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

