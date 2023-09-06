Brake drum smashes into two vehicles on I-70

People inside two vehicles were hurt Tuesday afternoon when a brake drum smashed into the windshields. It happened on Interstate 70 near Parfet Street.

The damage from a brake drum that fell off a truck on I-70 near Parfet Street. Wheat Ridge Police

According to Wheat Ridge police, a large piece of a brake drum fell off a truck and crashed into two vehicles. That chunk of metal went through the windshield and bent the steering wheel of one car.

The people inside the cars were hurt but are expected to recover.