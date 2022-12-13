Boys & Girls Club members shop for Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive

Making a donation to CBs News Colorado's Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive is as easy as picking up a toy while you're doing your shopping. That's exactly what some Boys & Girls Club members found out recently when they went shopping with CBs News Colorado anchor Karen Leigh.

Members of the Shopneck Boys & Girls Club shop for toys for the Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive. Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver

Andrea, Ricardo, Dyllan and Janessa are members of the Shopneck Boys & Girls Club in Brighton, and they were ready for their mission: finding toys that children at the Boys & Girls Club would like for Christmas.

"Oh, a stuffed animal. Everyone loves a stuffed animal," Leigh said as one of the kids brought a toy to the cart.

"Hot Wheels?" one of the children asked.

"Throw it in, I like it," Leigh replied.

The group shopped the Christmas toy displays, then moved to the permanent toy aisles at the Marketplace King Soopers in Aurora.

"What's your favorite?" Leigh asked Ricardo.

"Probably the Wakanda Forever Lego set," he responded.

Members of the Shopneck Boys & Girls Club show off the toys they picked out for the Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive. Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver

The shoppers carefully considered their selections, and were very aware of exactly for whom they were shopping.

"How important do you think it is that people give gifts to each other?" Leigh asked Dyllan.

"Really important," she replied.

"And why? How does that make you feel when someone gives you a gift?" Leigh asked.

"Really happy, because when you get toys, it makes you really happy. But, some kids don't have homes and they can't get toys," Dyllan explained.

Once the basket was full, the group headed off to check out. King Soopers was kind enough to donate a $300 gift card to the cause.

"You guys did such a great job shopping," Leigh told the club members

As they loaded their purchases into the donation bin, one of the members queried, "I wonder how the kids will feel?"

You can be apart of the fun by shopping and making a donation to the Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive. There are donation bins in all participating King Soopers stores.

LINK: Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive

The Together 4 Colorado Toy Collection day is Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. CBS News Colorado staff and on-air personalities will be at two locations: the King Soopers in University Hills at 2750 S. Colorado Blvd. & the new store in aurora at 3050 S. Peoria Street.