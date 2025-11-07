Boulder suspect wanted in armed robbery at hardware store in the city, nobody hurt, police say

Boulder police officers are searching for a suspect who is accused of a recent armed robbery at McGuckin Hardware in Boulder. There were no injuries reported as a result of the armed robbery, according to Boulder Police Department.

According to Boulder PD's press release, on Thursday night, officers responded to the store at 2525 Arapahoe Avenue. There, employees say a man was concealing a store item and then walked past registers without paying. When the suspect was confronted, the employees say he pulled a gun on them and then walked out of the store.

A still surveillance image shows a suspect wanted in an armed robbery that reportedly took place at McGuckin Hardware in Boulder Thursday, Nov. 7, 2025. McGuckin Hardware via Boulder Police Department

Boulder PD said officers searched the area but were unable to find the suspect during the initial response. If anyone sees the suspect, they should not approach him. Instead, call 911.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing all black clothing, a baseball hat and a black backpack.

Anyone with any information about this suspect or this crime can call the Boulder Police tipline at 303-441-1974 in reference to case 25-10738.