Boulder police shoot dog it says attacked person, tried to attack officers

Boulder police officers were responding to a disturbance Sunday morning when they say they had to shoot a dog that came after them. It later had to be put down.

The department says the dog was attacking another person around 8:15 a.m. on the north side of the city. When officers arrived, they said it tried to attack them. Officers at the scene attempted "less lethal measures" but say those didn't work. Animal control officers had to euthanize the dog due to its injuries.

The 3200 block of Palo in Boulder Parkway is blocked off by police after officers say a dog was attacking a person and tried to attack them, prompting them to shoot the dog. CBS

The person who was attacked by the dog was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to the department.

No other details were immediately available but the department said more information was forthcoming on Monday.