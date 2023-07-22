Boulder police seek public's help in locating suspects in robbery, hit-and-run
Authorities in Boulder are seeking the community's assistance in locating suspects connected to a robbery and hit-and-run incident near Baseline Road early Saturday morning.
Boulder police say at approximately 12:00 a.m., two men driving a blue truck and a gray mid-sized SUV robbed a man at gunpoint and then ran into him with a truck near 4800 Baseline Road.
The victim reportedly dialed 911 and was transported to Boulder Community Hospital where he is currently being treated for serious injuries.
Investigators are looking for a white male who was driving an early 2000s Ford F-250.
The truck reportedly had a tool box and construction equipment in the bed. The second suspect is a Hispanic male who was driving a mid-2000s gray 4-door mid-sized SUV.
Boulder police detectives are asking anyone with additional information about the vehicles or the suspects to call Detective Neuzil at 303-441-1904 referencing case number Case number 23-06953, or call Boulder Police Dispatch at 303-441-3333.
