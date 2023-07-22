Boulder police seek public's help in locating suspects in robbery, hit-and-run

Authorities in Boulder are seeking the community's assistance in locating suspects connected to a robbery and hit-and-run incident near Baseline Road early Saturday morning.

Boulder police say at approximately 12:00 a.m., two men driving a blue truck and a gray mid-sized SUV robbed a man at gunpoint and then ran into him with a truck near 4800 Baseline Road.

The victim reportedly dialed 911 and was transported to Boulder Community Hospital where he is currently being treated for serious injuries.

Help us find two suspects involved in a robbery and hit and run: Boulder Police are looking for a white male driving an early 2000’s Ford F250 and Hispanic male driving a mid-2000’s gray 4-door mid-sized SUV.



Call if you have any information: 303-441-3333. pic.twitter.com/5V62X41OfE — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) July 22, 2023

Investigators are looking for a white male who was driving an early 2000s Ford F-250.

The truck reportedly had a tool box and construction equipment in the bed. The second suspect is a Hispanic male who was driving a mid-2000s gray 4-door mid-sized SUV.

Boulder police detectives are asking anyone with additional information about the vehicles or the suspects to call Detective Neuzil at 303-441-1904 referencing case number Case number 23-06953, or call Boulder Police Dispatch at 303-441-3333.