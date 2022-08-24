Watch CBS News
Boulder police search for Vetra Bank robber

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Boulder police are asking for the public's help to identify a bank robber. Investigators said the man walked into the Vetra Bank at Broadway and Alpine early Tuesday afternoon. 

boulder-bank-robber-vo-transfer-frame-250.jpg
Boulder Police

He gave the bank teller a note demanding money, took the cash and ran away. Investigators said he didn't show a weapon. 

boulder-bank-robber-vo-transfer-frame-479.jpg
Boulder Police

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477.  

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 24, 2022 / 4:02 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

