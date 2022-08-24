Boulder police search for Vetra Bank robber
Boulder police are asking for the public's help to identify a bank robber. Investigators said the man walked into the Vetra Bank at Broadway and Alpine early Tuesday afternoon.
He gave the bank teller a note demanding money, took the cash and ran away. Investigators said he didn't show a weapon.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.