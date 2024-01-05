Watch CBS News
Boulder police search for 4 suspects in Colorado sports store robbery

Police in Boulder are searching for four suspects in a Christy Sports Ski & Patio store robbery on New Year's Day. Investigators say one male and three females robbed the store at gunpoint.

boulder-christy-sports-theft-suspect-pic.jpg
Boulder Police detectives are trying to identify this woman in connection to an armed robbery that occurred Monday. Boulder Police

The store, located at 2000 30th Street, was robbed about 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Police told CBS News Colorado they are following up on several leads. They are asking anyone with any information about the woman seen in the picture or any information about the crime to contact Boulder Police Detective S. Byars at ByarsS@bouldercolorado.gov or 303-441-1970 reference case 24-00015.

