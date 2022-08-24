Boulder police search for more victims, witnesses after man attacks people, officers

Police in Boulder are searching for more people who could be victims or witnesses after a man attacked several people on Tuesday night. Officers eventually arrested the suspect, Perry Gilreath, after he allegedly assaulted two people and three officers.

Police were initially called to the intersection of 30th and Aurora streets in Boulder just before 7 p.m. Dispatch received reports of a person lying in the road. As officers were responding, additional calls came in for a disturbance and assault at the same location.

Before officers arrived, the male suspect, later identified as Gilreath, 18, assaulted and strangled a passerby. When officers arrived and tried to take him into custody for the strangulation, he began fighting with them.

Police said Gilreath then grabbed and assaulted a UPS driver who attempted to help officers. That's when police said he lunged for one of the officer's guns and bit the officer's hand when she refused to let go of the gun.

Officers tried using less-lethal devices to try to restrain Gilreath but with no effect. Then he kicked another officer in the head and punched him repeatedly in the face. That officer suffered a concussion. The officers were injured in the attack as they tried to subdue Gilreath.

Gilreath is facing several charges, including first-degree assault on a peace officer, second-degree assault/attempting to harm a peace officer, second-degree assault on the passerby, third-degree assault on the UPS driver, and obstrucing/resisting arrest.

He was given a $100,000 cash or surety bond in court on Wednesday.

Anyone who may have been a victim in this case or who witnessed any part of this incident is asked to call Detective E. Starks at 303-441-3067 reference case 22-08252. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at https://nococrimestoppers.com/