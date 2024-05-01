Watch CBS News
Local News

Boulder officer hurt in response to woman with knife

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Boulder Police Department arrested a woman with a knife inside a store on Wednesday evening. She was taken into custody around 8 p.m.

luckys-market-boulder-galarza.jpg
CBS

Officers are asking the public to avoid the area of 3900 block of Broadway in North Boulder as they investigate a report of a woman inside a store with a knife. 

An officer was reportedly injured during the incident and was taken to the hospital for treatment while one person was now "safely in custody." The officer reportedly has non-life threatening injuries.

CBS News Colorado will continue to provide updates on the incident. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on May 1, 2024 / 9:02 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.