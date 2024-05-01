Boulder officer hurt in response to woman with knife

Boulder Police Department arrested a woman with a knife inside a store on Wednesday evening. She was taken into custody around 8 p.m.

CBS

Officers are asking the public to avoid the area of 3900 block of Broadway in North Boulder as they investigate a report of a woman inside a store with a knife.

An officer was reportedly injured during the incident and was taken to the hospital for treatment while one person was now "safely in custody." The officer reportedly has non-life threatening injuries.

