Boulder police hope to help curb catalytic converter thefts

Police in Boulder are working to prevent University of Colorado students from becoming victims of catalytic converter theft. Police will be giving out free anti-theft kits.

It includes a sticker that is placed on the converter to help track it if it's stolen. The sticker may also deter thieves.

The anti-theft event is Thursday, Aug. 25 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. outside Fiske Planetarium off Kittredge Loop.