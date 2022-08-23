Watch CBS News
Boulder police hope to help curb catalytic converter thefts

Boulder police hope to help curb catalytic converter thefts 00:33

Police in Boulder are working to prevent University of Colorado students from becoming victims of catalytic converter theft. Police will be giving out free anti-theft kits. 

It includes a sticker that is placed on the converter to help track it if it's stolen. The sticker may also deter thieves. 

The anti-theft event is Thursday, Aug. 25 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. outside Fiske Planetarium off Kittredge Loop. 

First published on August 22, 2022 / 7:11 PM

