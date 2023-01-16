Watch CBS News
Boulder police announce suspect in custody following stabbing reported on Valmont Road

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Boulder announced Sunday an investigation is underway following a stabbing that was reported on Valmont Road.

Authorities say, at approximately 4:00 p.m. officers received a report of an adult male suffering from stab wounds that were inflicted by a family member. The incident stemmed from an argument between the victim and family member.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where they remain in critical condition. 

Boulder police identified the suspect as Victor Zavala-Castro, 18, who was taken into custody at the scene. Police say Castro was booked into the county jail on a felony charge of first-degree assault.

Investigators say there is no active threat following the arrest. Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call Detective Starks at 303-441-3067.

