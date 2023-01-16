Boulder police announce suspect in custody following stabbing reported on Valmont Road

Police in Boulder announced Sunday an investigation is underway following a stabbing that was reported on Valmont Road.

Authorities say, at approximately 4:00 p.m. officers received a report of an adult male suffering from stab wounds that were inflicted by a family member. The incident stemmed from an argument between the victim and family member.

The Boulder Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred today between known individuals. The suspect was arrested on scene and there is no threat to the public. Details: https://t.co/D1C5k3HRBi #boulder #bouldercolorado pic.twitter.com/GeM948EBdM — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) January 16, 2023

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

Boulder police identified the suspect as Victor Zavala-Castro, 18, who was taken into custody at the scene. Police say Castro was booked into the county jail on a felony charge of first-degree assault.

Investigators say there is no active threat following the arrest. Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call Detective Starks at 303-441-3067.