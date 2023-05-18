Boulder officer disarms suspect and locates drugs, weapons and cash
Authorities in Boulder say an officer disarmed a suspect and located drugs, weapons and various other items.
The initial call was made for a man sleeping in front of a door on the second floor of a building. An officer gently woke the man, who was reportedly remembered from previous incidents and learned there was a warrant out for his arrest.
It was reported that the man reached into his coat pocket and whipped out a gun with the officer standing a few feet away. The officer quickly grabbed the gun and the man was placed in cuffs as backup was called.
The firearm was discovered to be a BB gun as the man reportedly said it was broken and he was just handing it to the officer.
The officer searched the suspect and located the following:
• 12.80 grams of M-30 pills (commonly known to contain fentanyl)
• 12.94 grams of a prescription for Methylphenidate, a schedule II medication
• A scale with phone numbers written on a piece of paper inside
• Four knives, One with crushed M-30 residue
• Six collector-signed baseball cards
• A bag containing men and women's jewelry along with foreign currency
• 10 watches worth more than $10,000
• Four cell phones
• A silver magazine that accepts 9mm ammunition
• Over 100 gift cards, of which 38 had either a name or a dollar amount written on it
• Five RTD bus passes and one Texas driver's license
The suspect was taken to jail on charges of felony distribution-level 2 drug, felony special offender level 1 drug, and a failure to appear felony warrant for dangerous drugs.
