Watch CBS News
Local News

Boulder officer disarms suspect and locates drugs, weapons and cash

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

Authorities in Boulder say an officer disarmed a suspect and located drugs, weapons and various other items.

The initial call was made for a man sleeping in front of a door on the second floor of a building. An officer gently woke the man, who was reportedly remembered from previous incidents and learned there was a warrant out for his arrest.

It was reported that the man reached into his coat pocket and whipped out a gun with the officer standing a few feet away. The officer quickly grabbed the gun and the man was placed in cuffs as backup was called. 

The firearm was discovered to be a BB gun as the man reportedly said it was broken and he was just handing it to the officer.

The officer searched the suspect and located the following:

• 12.80 grams of M-30 pills (commonly known to contain fentanyl)

• 12.94 grams of a prescription for Methylphenidate, a schedule II medication

• A scale with phone numbers written on a piece of paper inside 

• Four knives, One with crushed M-30 residue

• Six collector-signed baseball cards

• A bag containing men and women's jewelry along with foreign currency

• 10 watches worth more than $10,000

• Four cell phones

• A silver magazine that accepts 9mm ammunition

• Over 100 gift cards, of which 38 had either a name or a dollar amount written on it

• Five RTD bus passes and one Texas driver's license

The suspect was taken to jail on charges of felony distribution-level 2 drug, felony special offender level 1 drug, and a failure to appear felony warrant for dangerous drugs.

First published on May 17, 2023 / 9:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.