Boulder man arrested, suspected of using AI to create sexually exploitative images of children

A Boulder man suspected of using photos of children to generate AI images that sexually exploit them was arrested on Friday.

The investigation began after the online platform PicsArt notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children when it flagged an account with explicit content on the site. An investigation and court orders to search several electronic devices led the Boulder County Digital Forensics Lab to believe 72-year-old Daniel Fairchild was creating the images.

Boulder County Sheriff's Office

This is one of the first full investigations by the Boulder County Digital Forensics Lab that involved the use of generative AI to create this kind of material, the sheriff's office reported. Investigators said that Fairchild was using photos of real children and using AI to create nude and sexually exploitative images of them.

On Jan. 15, a search warrant was issued for Fairchild's home in the 300 block of S. 39th Street. After investigating devices found during the search, an arrest warrant was issued for him.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said Fairchild turned himself in to the Boulder County Jail, where he is being held on a $50,000 cash surety bond. He is facing charges of 11 counts of producing sexually exploitative material of a child, 11 counts of possessing images of sexual exploitation of a child, and a sentence enhancer of an extraordinary risk crime involving someone under the age of 12.

BCSO said that this case highlights growing concerns about the possible misuse of AI technology.