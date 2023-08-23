Watch CBS News
Boulder King Soopers shooting suspect found competent to stand trial

Boulder King Soopers shooting suspect found competent to stand trial
00:22

The Boulder King Soopers shooting suspect has been found competent to stand trial. The Department of Human Services made the ruling stating Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is able to participate in his defense. 

Ten people were killed when a gunman opened fire inside the King Soopers on South Table Mesa Drive in March 2021. He killed customers, workers and a police officer who tried to stop the attack. He surrendered after another officer shot and wounded him, according to authorities.  

Shooting at Kings Soopers in Boulder, Colorado
BOULDER, CO -MARCH 23: Hundreds of flowers have een placed into the fence surrounding the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive on March 23, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. Hundreds of people turned out late in the day to pay their respects to those that lost their lives by a gunman who opened fire inside the grocery store. People stayed well into the dark to drop off flowers, light candles, hug one another and to show their respects for the ten victims of the mass shooting. Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

A trial date has not been set. He had been found incompetent to stand trial several times

Competency is a different legal issue than a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity, which involves whether someone's mental health prevented them from understanding right from wrong when a crime was committed.

Killed in the attack were Rikki Olds, Denny Stong, Neven Stanisic, Tralona Bartkowiak, Teri Leiker, Suzanne Fountain, Kevin Mahoney, Lynn Murray, Jody Waters and Eric Talley, who rushed into the store with an initial team of police officers.

The suspect lived in nearby Arvada, where authorities say he passed a background check to legally buy the Ruger AR-556 pistol six days before authorities say he used it in the shooting.

