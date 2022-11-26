Boulder County veterinarian faces prison time for personal use of fentanyl

A 37-year-old veterinarian from Lafayette was indicted in October by a federal grand jury on five counts of deceptively obtaining a controlled substance from a distributor.

According to the grand jury indictment, Lindsay Oklesh used her Drug Enforcement Agency registration number to order the drug five times through 2020 and 2021.

Oklesh is accused of using the drug fentanyl for personal use rather than administering it to animal patients.

The federal grand issued its indictment Oct. 6 with five counts against Oklesh, one for each misrepresentation and purchase.

Oklesh was detained but not arrested on the charges. Shannon Carbone, a spokesperson with the 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office in Boulder, told CBS4 that Oklesh turned herself in directly to Boulder County Courts on Oct. 10.

Oklesh posted a $10,000 personal recognizance bond and was released the same day.

Carbone also said that Boulder and Lafayette investigators began their own investigation when they learned of the alleged offenses, but the federal grand jury acted first in handing down its indictment.

"it made sense for us to dismiss our state case," Carbone stated. "This process and decision is a testament to our shared commitment to prosecuting fentanyl-related cases in the most significant and effective manner."

The judge made a hand-written addition to Oklesh's bond conditions order: "Substance abuse testing and substance abuse therapy/counseling to be maintained with the current provider and at the current level..."

The DEA assisted in the federal investigation, according to a press release from the Colorado office of the U.S. Attorney General.

Oklesh obtained her license to practice veterinary medicine from the state of Colorado in June 2012. The state suspended her license on Dec. 27, 2021.

Oklesh is scheduled for a five-day jury trial in mid-March, but also has a hearing the last day of February in which she may change her plea. She faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison on each count.