Watch CBS News
Local News

Former nurse sentenced after guilty plea for stealing fentanyl from critically ill patients

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A former nurse in Denver has been sentenced to five years of probation for stealing fentanyl from patients. A US District judge handed down the sentence to Alejandro Gort who worked a hospital in Denver.

California Case Increase Slows While ICU Capacity Drops
A bag of fentanyl hangs from an intravenous (IV) drip machine in a patient's room Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Gort pleaded guilty to stealing liquid fentanyl from drips of critically ill patients in the ICU between 2020 and 2021. 

He admitted to replacing the drug with saline solution to try to conceal his theft. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on November 2, 2022 / 5:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.