Former nurse sentenced after guilty plea for stealing fentanyl from critically ill patients

A former nurse in Denver has been sentenced to five years of probation for stealing fentanyl from patients. A US District judge handed down the sentence to Alejandro Gort who worked a hospital in Denver.

A bag of fentanyl hangs from an intravenous (IV) drip machine in a patient's room Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Gort pleaded guilty to stealing liquid fentanyl from drips of critically ill patients in the ICU between 2020 and 2021.

He admitted to replacing the drug with saline solution to try to conceal his theft.