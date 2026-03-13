Boulder County Parks & Open Space trails closed on Saturday due to high winds, extreme fire danger

Boulder County Parks & Open Space trails and open space areas west of Highway 36 will be closed starting at sunset on Friday and remain closed on Saturday, March 14 due to high winds and extreme fire danger.

The closed areas include:

• Anne U. White Trail

• Bald Mountain Scenic Area

• Betasso Preserve

• Boulder Canyon Trail

• Caribou Ranch

• Hall Ranch

• Heil Valley Ranch

• Mud Lake

• Walker Ranch

CBS Colorado First Alert Meteorologists called for a First Alert Weather Day on Friday and Saturday due to a prolonged period of strong winds and critical fire danger. Warm temperatures, dry air and super gusty winds will team up again for a First Alert Weather Day that creates ideal conditions for rapid wildfire spread.

CBS

According to CBS Colorado First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dave Aguilera, a cold front approaches from the Pacific Northwest on Saturday and temperatures will be warm again with strong west-northwest winds. Winds will be a bit stronger, gusting up to 60 mph at the base of the foothills and 30 to 40 mph over the plains.

The parks will reopen on Sunday, according to Boulder County Parks & Open Space.

Starting on Sunday, rangers will check all closed open space areas. Officials said rangers cannot hike every trail, but they will reopen parks if no immediate safety concerns are visible from parking areas.