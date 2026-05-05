Boulder County Parks & Open Space says it's too muddy to hike these trails
With all the rain the Denver metro area received during this week's late-season storm, Boulder County Parks & Open Space has closed multiple trails due to muddy conditions. Tuesday and Wednesday were declared First Alert Weather Days due to a Winter Storm Warning covering much of Colorado with significant snow accumulation expected by Wednesday night.
Boulder County Parks & Open Space closed the following trails with additional closures expected as weather conditions dictate:
- Hall Ranch
- Heil Valley Ranch
- Grindstone Quarry
- Lichen Loop
- Overland Loop
- Picture Rock Trail
- Schoolhouse Loop
- Ron Stewart Preserve at Rabbit Mountain
- Eagle Wind Trail
- Little Thompson Overlook Trail
Boulder County Parks & Open Space said trails will reopen when conditions allow.
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