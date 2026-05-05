Boulder County Parks & Open Space says it's too muddy to hike these trails

With all the rain the Denver metro area received during this week's late-season storm, Boulder County Parks & Open Space has closed multiple trails due to muddy conditions. Tuesday and Wednesday were declared First Alert Weather Days due to a Winter Storm Warning covering much of Colorado with significant snow accumulation expected by Wednesday night.

Boulder County Parks & Open Space closed the following trails with additional closures expected as weather conditions dictate:

Hall Ranch

Heil Valley Ranch

Grindstone Quarry

Lichen Loop

Overland Loop

Picture Rock Trail

Schoolhouse Loop

Ron Stewart Preserve at Rabbit Mountain

Eagle Wind Trail

Little Thompson Overlook Trail

Boulder County Parks & Open Space said trails will reopen when conditions allow.

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