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Boulder County Parks & Open Space says it's too muddy to hike these trails

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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With all the rain the Denver metro area received during this week's late-season storm, Boulder County Parks & Open Space has closed multiple trails due to muddy conditions. Tuesday and Wednesday were declared First Alert Weather Days due to a Winter Storm Warning covering much of Colorado with significant snow accumulation expected by Wednesday night. 

Boulder County Parks & Open Space closed the following trails with additional closures expected as weather conditions dictate:

  • Hall Ranch 
  • Heil Valley Ranch 
  • Grindstone Quarry 
  • Lichen Loop 
  • Overland Loop 
  • Picture Rock Trail 
  • Schoolhouse Loop 
  • Ron Stewart Preserve at Rabbit Mountain 
  • Eagle Wind Trail  
  • Little Thompson Overlook Trail    

Boulder County Parks & Open Space said trails will reopen when conditions allow.   

If you've got a photo from this spring storm to share with CBS Colorado, click here.

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