Boulder County deputies investigate possible arson in Superior

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office says it was initially called out twice for reports of small grass fires located west of Superior near 7200 Coal Creek Dr.

Deputies say the first response was on Saturday, while the second report occurred on Tuesday with both fires being a short distance from each other.

Fire investigators say the circumstances surrounding the fires were very similar and are suspicious.

The investigation remains ongoing as the sheriff's office works with Mountain View Fire Rescue to investigate the cause and origin of the fires.

Authorities encourage anyone with additional information surrounding this incident are encouraged to contact Detective Eric Robinson at: erobinson@bouldercounty.org or 303-441-4822 or email the Boulder County Sheriff's Office at: BCSOTips@bouldercounty.org.