Boulder community remembers victims 5 years after King Soopers shooting: "As long as we remember them, they will never truly die"

On Sunday, the Museum of Boulder hosted a memorial to honor five years since 10 people were killed in a mass shooting at the city's Table Mesa King Soopers grocery store on March 22, 2021. The day of remembrance honored the victims, including a Boulder police officer, store employees, and shoppers who were inside at the time.

In September 2024, the man responsible for the shooting was sentenced to 10 consecutive life sentences.

The Museum of Boulder hosted a memorial to honor those killed in a shooting at the Table Mesa King Soopers grocery store on March 22, 2021. CBS

Still, five years after the tragedy, the pain remains fresh for many, including Bob Olds, who lost his niece, Rikki, in the attack. "For the last five years, I haven't gotten to make any new memories," Olds said. "She was truly special."

The community memorial also honored victims such as Kevin Mahoney, whose daughter Erika spoke about the lasting impact of losing her father. "I still wake up and say, I wish my dad were physically here," Mahoney said. "It makes me sad that he's missing these beautiful milestones that are happening for me and my husband and my kids, and the pain just never goes away."

Prayers and messages left in the days following the shooting now line a museum display, including portions of the fence where mourners gathered in the week after the tragedy. Mahoney said remembering her father has inspired her to advocate for a future without gun violence. "My dad was such an incredible dad. I know that he would never want what happened to him to happen to a child," she said. "So I'm really trying to do what I can to speak out."

BOULDER, CO - March 22:Heavily armed police officers surround King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder after reports of shots fired inside on Monday, March 22, 2021. Matthew Jonas/MediaNews Group/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images

Loved ones, legislators, and community members filled the museum halls on Sunday. Boulder Police also honored Officer Eric Talley, the first officer to respond to the shooting. "Eric was just an incredible member of our department," Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said. "His family... his seven kids... they're always a part of our family."

The sense of shared loss and unity extended across the Boulder community as attendees reflected on the last five years. "You never know what life is going to bring," one speaker said. "Kiss your loved ones. Tell them, 'I love you.' Live your life. You just never know when it can end," Mahoney said.

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In the coming months, Boulder plans to create a permanent memorial for those who were killed with loved ones at the center, ensuring their lives are honored for generations to come.

Boulder Mayor Aaron Brockett said, "Let us take the time to speak their names, celebrate their lives, and mourn their passing. As long as we remember them, they will never truly die."