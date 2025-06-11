City of Boulder, Colorado providing free bicycle garage spaces to prevent theft

The City of Boulder, Colorado, has revamped an old storage space and turned it into a secure biking facility.

Bicyclists can now store their bikes in a safe facility for free to prevent theft. It can be found at the intersection of 14th Street and Walnut Street, which is an RTD bus stop.

CBS

To keep bicycles secured, there is a gate that provides the only way in and out. This can only be accessed by a key card, which users have to register for through the Boulder County Bike N Ride app. The instructions include:

Go to www.BikenRide.org

Fill out the application form

Upload a photo ID

Read and agree to the terms and conditions

The card will be sent in the mail in five to ten business days

CBS

Anyone can access the facility 24 hours a day, seven days a week. As you park your bike in the garage, remember to lock it with a U lock.

Cyclists can download the Bike Drop app, which provides GPS notifications to always know the location of their bike. It also provides digital closing time reminders for other locations across the city. Even after you park your bike, take off anything that could make it a target for theft.

CBS

"If you have any valuables on your bike, please don't leave them there," Emi Smith, Communications Program Manager for the City of Boulder Vitality Department, said. "Don't make your bike a target. Take what you can with you and make sure you always lock it to a bike rack or keep it in a safe storage facility like this one."

The City of Boulder has also upgraded 350 of its bike racks across the entire city.