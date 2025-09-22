City of Boulder gave $500 a month to 200 low-income households, here's what happened

As a nearly two-year project in Boulder that helped 200 low-income households make ends meet is coming to an end, organizers are releasing final results.

The project Elevate Boulder gave $500 monthly payments to each participant starting in 2023 after the city allocated $3 million from its American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project.

CBS

The final report states that as a result of the project, participants said they can more easily pay for basic needs, were able to receive more education or training, and have stronger mental and physical health. However, the summary report shows there were some costs participants still found too high to cover, like childcare and health insurance.

One participant, Andy Masterpiece, says he was able to follow his passions to be a musician and buy a guitar thanks to the project.

"There's financial support, there's food support, there's community support, and so I just feel like very like, I'm meant to be here, and this is one of the things that helps me, makes my dreams come true," Masterpiece said.

The program didn't have restrictions on how the money was used and didn't require receipts, but on Sunday, to a nearly full theatre at the Dairy Arts Center in Boulder, participants showed how it still helped someone get their daughter braces, another person start growing healthier food, and another pay for unexpected vet bills.

CBS Colorado's Your Reporter in Boulder Sarah Horbacewicz interviews Elizabeth Crow. CBS

This pilot program started in 2023 and ends in December, but as another participant told the city, it's forever changed her life.

"The first thing that I purchased with the gift was really just going to the grocery store and picking everything that I needed without having to decide. And it's not like I was buying lobster tails, honey. I was just, you know, I could get, you know, the Greek yogurt and the cottage cheese," the participant said, not wishing to share their name.

Elizabeth Crow helps run the program as the Deputy Director for Housing and Human Services. With many positives, she says there's still work to be done.

"We have some participants who've established savings for the first time in their lives. They now have a retirement account," Crow said, "There are people who shared that they have not had as dramatic savings or been able to get ahead as much as they want. That's really a statement about how much it costs to live here and have your basic needs met."

But Elevate Boulder leaders also hope the program has made a statement about what it means to care for your community.

One participant added, "[Crow] knew that maybe I was struggling just a little bit, and you can apply for this program. That gesture to me is saying, you know, we want you to be here. You're part of our community."

Aerial view of Boulder, Colorado. Getty Images/iStockphoto

As the pilot comes to a close, Elevate Boulder says they're relying on the community and donations to hopefully bring it back in 2027. More information can be found online.