Partial opening of I-70 around Vail after safety closure, crashes

Both directions of I-70 were closed Thursday afternoon around Vail due to safety concerns. About an hour after the closure, the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted the road was reopened westbound from Exit 190 Vail Pass Summit to Exit 180 East Vail.

#I70 westbound: Roadway reopened to traffic between Exit 195 - Copper Mountain and Exit 180 - East Vail. https://t.co/Np5cf7kK7p — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) November 3, 2022

#I70 eastbound: Road closed due to safety concerns between Exit 180 - East Vail and Exit 190 - Vail Pass Summit. https://t.co/L6zk7x7sDV — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) November 3, 2022

Eastbound I-70 was closed between Exit 180 East Vail and Exit 190 Vail Pass Summit due to safety concerns.