Partial opening of I-70 around Vail after safety closure, crashes

By CBSColorado.com Staff

Both directions of I-70 were closed Thursday afternoon around Vail due to safety concerns. About an hour after the closure, the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted the road was reopened westbound from Exit 190 Vail Pass Summit to Exit 180 East Vail.

Eastbound I-70 was closed between Exit 180 East Vail and Exit 190 Vail Pass Summit due to safety concerns. 

First published on November 3, 2022 / 4:00 PM

