Both directions of I-70 reopen after closure at Loveland Pass in Colorado for safety concerns

Both directions of I-70 reopened after a closure at Loveland Pass on Monday afternoon due to safety concerns. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the lanes were closed between Exit 205: US 6; CO 9; Silverthorne and Exit 216: US 6; Loveland Pass (9 miles east of Silverthorne) at Mile Point 215.

The eastbound lanes of I-70 just east of the Eisenhower Tunnel. CDOT

There was also a closure at the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial tunnel due to power loss.

The CDOT camera east of the tunnel shows wet roads with snow falling and a large backup of traffic.