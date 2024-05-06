Watch CBS News
Both directions of I-70 reopen after closure at Loveland Pass in Colorado for safety concerns

By Jennifer McRae

Both directions of I-70 reopened after a closure at Loveland Pass on Monday afternoon due to safety concerns. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the lanes were closed between Exit 205: US 6; CO 9; Silverthorne and Exit 216: US 6; Loveland Pass (9 miles east of Silverthorne) at Mile Point 215. 

The eastbound lanes of I-70 just east of the Eisenhower Tunnel.

There was also a closure at the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial tunnel due to power loss.  

The CDOT camera east of the tunnel shows wet roads with snow falling and a large backup of traffic. 

First published on May 6, 2024 / 3:32 PM MDT

