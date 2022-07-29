Denver police search for missing man Bonifacio Mejia

Police in Denver are searching for Bonifacio Mejia, a man who has been missing since Thursday night. He was last seen about 8 p.m. Thursday in the area of the 1800 block of South Mabry Way.

Denver Police

Bonifacio was seen leaving in a 2005 silver Subaru pickup truck with Colorado license plate 499-VAP. He was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Bonifacio suffers from memory loss and has a cognitive disability.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.