Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver police search for missing man Bonifacio Mejia

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Denver police search for missing man Bonifacio Mejia
Denver police search for missing man Bonifacio Mejia 00:19

Police in Denver are searching for Bonifacio Mejia, a man who has been missing since Thursday night. He was last seen about 8 p.m. Thursday in the area of the 1800 block of South Mabry Way. 

bonifacio-mejia-missing-man-denver.jpg
Denver Police

Bonifacio was seen leaving in a 2005 silver Subaru pickup truck with Colorado license plate 499-VAP. He was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans. 

Bonifacio suffers from memory loss and has a cognitive disability. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with CBS4 News.

First published on July 29, 2022 / 10:31 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.