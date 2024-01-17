Watch CBS News
Local News

Bodycam video captures Boulder police and fire rescue save 4-year-old child after crash in Colorado

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

Bodycam video captures police saving child after crash in Boulder
Bodycam video captures police saving child after crash in Boulder 00:34

Bodycam video that was released by the Boulder Police Department shows moments when officers and fire crews rescue a 4-year-old child after a serious crash.

According to the police department, officers were called to 30th Street and Valmont Road for a report of a vehicle that crashed and was hanging off a wall. 

crash-kid.jpg
Boulder Police Department

When officers approached the vehicle, they learned there was a 4-year-old child in the backseat. Officers and fire crews were able to get the driver and child out of the vehicle safely. 

Boulder police say the driver was charged with careless driving, reckless endangerment and child abuse due to the circumstances, but are investigating the possibility that the driver had a medical event. 

Kasey Richardson

Kasey Richardson is Covering Colorado First in the CBS Colorado newsroom as a digital media producer. He writes and edits articles about breaking news, developing stories and sports. See the CBS Colorado news team or contact us.

First published on January 17, 2024 / 6:56 PM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.