Bodycam video captures Boulder police and fire rescue save 4-year-old child after crash in Colorado

Bodycam video that was released by the Boulder Police Department shows moments when officers and fire crews rescue a 4-year-old child after a serious crash.

According to the police department, officers were called to 30th Street and Valmont Road for a report of a vehicle that crashed and was hanging off a wall.

Boulder Police Department

When officers approached the vehicle, they learned there was a 4-year-old child in the backseat. Officers and fire crews were able to get the driver and child out of the vehicle safely.

Boulder police say the driver was charged with careless driving, reckless endangerment and child abuse due to the circumstances, but are investigating the possibility that the driver had a medical event.