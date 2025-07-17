Man arrested after body of Texas woman found in Colorado

A Texas man has been arrested after the body of a woman was found along I-25 in Colorado earlier this week.

Body found along I-25 near Larkspur, Colo. Douglas County Sheriff's Office

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said the body of Austin, Texas, resident Brenda Jackson was discovered along I-25 near Larkspur, Colo., on June 15. The department began an investigation into her death in coordination with the Austin Police Department.

Investigators identified Austin resident Daniel Strong as a person of interest in the case and arrested him in Travis County, Texas. Strong is facing charges of tampering with a deceased human body. Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly thanked the members of the community who called in tips and submitted video, which helped in the investigation.

Daniel Strong (right) arrested in connection with the death of Brenda Jackson (left). Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Suspect vehicle connected to death of Texas woman found in Colorado. Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Authorities are still looking for information on the victim's and suspect's movements leading up to the incident. They believe the vehicle used in the crime to be a dark gray Honda Odyssey with Texas handicap license plate number 1SGSC.

Anyone who interacted with Jackson or Strong in recent weeks is encouraged to contact Detective Lewin at llewin@dcsheriff.net or by phone at (303) 660-7563 or Detective Talmon at mtalmon@dcsheriff.net or by phone at (303) 660-7185.