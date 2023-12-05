Body of missing Denver-area man found on the bottom of Lake Granby

The body of a missing Denver-area man was found at the bottom of Lake Granby after more than a day of searching. Grand County first responders received a 911 call Sunday morning about a man in the water near Deer Island but when they arrived, weather conditions, including snowfall, strong winds, and low or no visibility, hindered their efforts.

Crews battle rough weather while trying to recover the body of a 21-year-old man from the Denver area, who went missing in Lake Granby on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Grand County Sheriff's Office

Officials say the 911 caller was camping with a friend on Deer Island and when they tried kayaking back to their cars, their friend capsized, went underwater and never resurfaced. The same conditions that led to the boat capsizing are what made rescue and recovery efforts difficult for responders on Sunday.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife crews with specialized equipment returned to the area Monday when the search resumed. Crews said improved weather conditions helped in the search.

The body of a missing man was located at the bottom of Lake Granby on Monday. Grand County

About 7:30 p.m. responders located the body on the lake bed and were able to use an underwater remote operated vehicle to remove him from the lake. He was not wearing a personal flotation device.

"Unfortunately, over the last several years, Grand County has experienced a significant number of water-related emergencies and recoveries. The formation of the Headwaters Water Rescue Authority, encompasses law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel who plan and prepare for these operations and then immediately respond to these incidents to bring closure to the family," said Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin in a statement.

Officials did not identify the man and said his family arrived from out of state on Monday.