Body found at northern Colorado lake believed to be local missing person

Deputies said they believe a body found in northern Colorado is that of a local missing person.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, the body was located at Watson Lake on Sunday. Authorities temporarily closed the lake while they investigated, but the lake has since reopened.

Search crews worked into the night on Tuesday and Wednesday searching for missing Fort Collins resident Larry Baker after his car was found at the Watson Lake State Wildlife Area. Baker, an avid fisherman, went missing after he left his home the morning of June 16.

Larimer County Sheriff's Office

Officials said more than 60 personnel searched the lake and the surrounding area on Tuesday and Wednesday with tracking dogs, drones, ground crews, scuba divers and underwater search technology.

The sheriff's department has not confirmed if Baker's body was the one they discovered, and said they will release the identity of the person and the cause and manner of their death at a later time.