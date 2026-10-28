Bodies found of 2 Colorado Mountain College Leadville students who went missing on hike in Chaffee County

In an update on Wednesday night, Chaffee County Sheriff's Office confirmed hikers Kaden Matsuda and Jackson Donlon were found dead after they were originally reported missing on Oct. 23.

Both men were students who attended Colorado Mountain College Leadville campus. According to the sheriff's office, both of their bodies were discovered around 3:30 p.m. in a basin of West Apostle Mountain in the county. Matsuda was 19 years old, and Donlon was 20 years old.

Kaden Matsuda and Jackson Donlon Chaffee County

Colorado Mountain College Leadville statement

"We are devastated by the loss of Kaden Matsuda and Jackson Donlon, two members of our Colorado Mountain College community."

"Our hearts are with their families, friends, classmates, faculty and everyone who knew and cared about them. Our focus tonight is on supporting those closest to Kaden and Jackson and making sure our Leadville students, faculty and staff have the emotional support they need in the difficult days ahead."

"We are extraordinarily grateful to the search and rescue professionals and volunteers who devoted themselves to finding Kaden and Jackson."

"CMC will leave information regarding the search and recovery to the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office."

Intention was to hike Ice Mountain

Both students had intended to hike Ice Mountain when they embarked on their journey five days prior to thir bodies being found Wednesday.

The sheriff's office explained hikers planning this hike would drive near Winfield and access the Mt. Huron trailhead. Deputies responded to the trailhead Monday and located Matsuda's vehicle. The sheriff's office warns that any hikers who plan to navigate Ice Mountain should be very experienced due to it being a technical climb.

"Our heart aches for Kaden and Jackson's family and friends," Sheriff Andy Rohrich said in the Facebook post update. "We are very proud of our team's efforts to find them before this weekend's coming storm. Although this is a gut punch, our prayers were answered that we would find Kaden and Jackson, allowing some closure for the family. We ask that everyone give time and distance to family members and friends as they mourn their loss."