Watch CBS News
Local News

Blink 182 will hit Colorado on its reunion world tour as new song expected to drop this week

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Blink 182 will perform in Colorado next summer
Blink 182 will perform in Colorado next summer 00:33

"Turn the lights off, carry me home."

Pop-punk band Blink 182 is reuniting for a world tour.

You might remember their song "All the Small Things" was majorly popular this last hockey season as the Avs fought their way to win the Stanley Cup.

Now band members Travis Barker, Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus announced they have a new single coming out Friday and a new album coming soon.

They haven't created any new music since 2015 when DeLonge left the band. 

They'll tour around the world and they'll be in Colorado on July 3.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 11, 2022 / 6:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.