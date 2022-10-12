Blink 182 will hit Colorado on its reunion world tour as new song expected to drop this week

Blink 182 will perform in Colorado next summer

"Turn the lights off, carry me home."

Pop-punk band Blink 182 is reuniting for a world tour.

You might remember their song "All the Small Things" was majorly popular this last hockey season as the Avs fought their way to win the Stanley Cup.

Now band members Travis Barker, Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus announced they have a new single coming out Friday and a new album coming soon.

They haven't created any new music since 2015 when DeLonge left the band.

They'll tour around the world and they'll be in Colorado on July 3.