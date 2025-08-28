National park in Colorado reopens lookout points, main road after large wildfire damages forest

Over a month after a wildfire started at a national park in Western Colorado, burning thousands of acres, officials say the park is ready to reopen the lookout points and main road along the canyon.

Two wildfires broke out in the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park in July after lightning struck the north and south rims of the canyon. The South Rim fire quickly grew due to dangerous fire conditions, ultimately burning 4,232 acres.

Montrose County Sheriff's Office

Some areas of the park reopened earlier in August, but park officials said that the entirety of South Rim Road is now ready for visitors. As of Friday, Aug. 29, guests will be able to access all of the park overlooks and visit the park store and visitor center.

The National Park Service said the park will also return to being open 24 hours a day. They encouraged guests to visit the park and "see for themselves the forces of nature and the mosaic of burned and unburned vegetation."

The following areas will be open to visitors:

The entire South Rim Road from the entrance station to High Point

The visitor center and park store from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

All 12 viewpoints off the South Rim Road

Rim Rock Trail from the visitor center to Tomichi Point and Warner Point Trail

Warner Wilderness Route and Red Rock Canyon Wilderness Route (for reservation holders through www.recreation.gov)

Officials warned that entering closed trails, routes and burned areas is still prohibited due to the extreme safety risk from dead and downed trees and rockfall. Those who enter closed areas could be given citations. The East Portal Campground, East Portal Road and South Rim Campground will remain closed until further notice.