Detectives in Colorado city seize 77 roosters and hens that were trained for cockfighting

Police on Thursday seized dozens of birds outside a home in Colorado and say they will have to euthanize them. The Commerce City Police Department said they were roosters and hens, and they were trained for cockfighting.

The department says the euthanization is necessary because the animals show "signs of infectious disease and growth hormones."



A total of 77 hens and roosters were seized. Thursday's action came as a result of a search warrant, which was obtained for the property on the 5900 block of East 69th Avenue, after a man was arrested last month by the police department on animal fighting charges. Police arrested Arnulfo Talavera-Martinez, 45, after a package addressed to him -- or that he was sending out -- was found to contain blades that go on a rooster's talons. The blades enhance the level of violence in cockfighting.

He allegedly admitted that he was preparing the animals for cockfighting and that a relative was going to take the birds to Mexico where they would be used in fights. Cockfighting is not illegal across all of Mexico like it is in the United States.



The birds were mostly found to be outside in cages.

Talavera-Martinez currently faces felony charges, and more charges may be coming after the seizure on Thursday, according to Commerce City police.

Police said the Department of Agriculture and Colorado State University assisted them with the investigation.