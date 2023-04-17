Billy Idol to perform at Budweiser Events Center in September

Billy Idol is coming to Colorado this fall. The legendary rock musician will perform at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland on Sept. 2.

British singer Billy Idol performs on the main stage of the Rock in Rio music festival at the Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on September 9, 2022. MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images

Idol is known for his lip-curling sneer and is responsible for some memorable moments in punk rock. He is also remembered as one of MTV's first megastars.

Tickets go on sale starting April 21 at 10 a.m. at BudweiserEventsCenter.com and are available for purchase in-person at the Budweiser Events Center box office.