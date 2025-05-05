Bill would upend Colorado's 80-year-old Labor Peace Act

The state legislature in Colorado is on the verge of passing a bill that upends the 80-year-old Colorado Labor Peace Act. It's unclear if Gov. Jared Polis will sign it into law.

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The bill makes it easier for a union to collect fees from non-union workers. Right now, organizers need to hold two elections. The first election determines whether employees want to unionize. It takes a simple majority to pass that. The second election determines whether non-union workers need to pay fees, and that needs 75% support in order to pass.

The bill passed through Colorado's Senate and got initial approval in the state House today.

"There is nothing in this bill that is requiring anything other than to be allowed to collectively bargain. And that is a decision and a choice that employees can make and then that is a decision and choice that everyone in that workplace can bargain over," said state Rep. Jennifer Bacon, a Democrat from Denver.

"I don't think 25% of any group should make the determination for the other 75%. I don't believe that is democratic. I don't believe that is necessarily representative. I think the other individuals should have opportunity to weigh in," said state Rep. Ken DeGraaf, a Republican from Colorado Springs.

A spokesperson for the governor says his office tried to bridge the gap on the issue and, "hopes both sides find a way forward in the future that reflects our shared goals of prosperity, fairness, and opportunities for workers."