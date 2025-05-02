Bill strengthening immigrant protections advances in Colorado legislature

Legislation which further insulates state and local officials from federal immigration enforcement and denotes public buildings where Colorado immigrants can seek temporary refuge from federal immigration agents advanced on a preliminary vote Friday in the State House.

An amendment to Senate Bill 25-276 was voted down. The amendment was introduced an hour after legislators learned of two moves made by the federal government Friday to pressure Colorado state leaders on their "sanctuary" policies.

The first, an executive order from President Donald Trump which threatened the loss of federal funding for local law enforcement agencies which defied federal immigration law.

Second, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against City and County of Denver and the State of Colorado - including Gov. Jared Polis, Mayor Mike Johnston, the Denver Sheriff and Colorado's Attorney General - in order to "put an end to those disastrous policies and restore the supremacy of federal immigration law," as stated in the lawsuit's complaint.

The amendment introduced by state Rep. Jarvis Caldwell, a Republican from El Paso County, asked for the bill to be nullified should any department of the state government lose federal funding due to the changed proposed in the bill. The amendment was voted down 41-22, with two legislators abstaining.

🚨BREAKING: Just one hour after the DOJ announced they are suing Colorado over its sanctuary policies, @RepCaldwell ran an amendment to SB25-276 that would repeal the bill if it cost the state federal funding. Democrats killed it. They would rather risk millions than reconsider… pic.twitter.com/HW8VA6jiO3 — Colorado House Republicans (@COHouseGOP) May 3, 2025

Last month, the bill made it through the Colorado Senate in a unanimous vote. It now remains under consideration in the House.

SB 25-276 strengthens data privacy for immigrants by preventing local governments, courts and schools from sharing certain personal information.

Likewise, law officers from the Colorado state patrol, municipal police departments, town marshal's offices, and county sheriff's offices are prohibited from arresting or detaining any individuals on the basis of a immigration detainer request.

Additionally, it prevents federal immigration agents from entering public schools and colleges, hospitals and health care and child care facilities, churches, libraries, and jail without a warrant.

"Colorado is stronger when we all can contribute to our economy without fear," state Rep. Elizabeth Velasco, a Democrate from Glenwood Springs and one of the bill's sponsors, stated in a press release. "The Trump administration's attacks on our civil liberties have sparked chaos among our immigrant communities - parents are afraid to pick up their children from daycare, workers are scared to show up to their jobs. This fear doesn't just hurt our families, but our entire community and Colorado's economy. We're taking steps today to strengthen Colorado laws around personal data sharing and reaffirm our existing protections to ensure due process for all, regardless of immigration status."

The Denver Sheriff's Department decided to stop honoring federal immigration detainers in 2014.