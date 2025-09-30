"Big Boy" stops in Northern Colorado before historic locomotive heads back to Wyoming

The "Big Boy" is making two stops in Northern Colorado this week. The first stop for the world's largest operating steam locomotive was in Greeley on Tuesday and the next stop for Union Pacific's legendary Big Boy No. 4014 locomotive is in Eaton on Wednesday.

The locomotive first rode the rails in the 1940s until its retirement in 1961. It made a stop in Denver this past summer.

According to Union Pacific, No. 4014 was joined with another commemorative locomotive, No. 1616.

HEMPSTEAD, TEXAS - OCTOBER 4: Union Pacific's No. 4014 Big Boy is seen on its stop in Hempstead, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Union Pacific's website mentioned that although this year's steam schedule was limited, "the Big Boy will return to the rails in a big way in 2026 to celebrate America's 250th anniversary."

The locomotive will be in Eaton from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Visitors are asked to park west of Highway 85 and cross at the Collins Street pedestrian crosswalk.