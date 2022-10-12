Biden makes Camp Hale a national monument in Colorado - the first of his presidency

Biden creates national monument in Colorado - the first of his presidency

Biden creates national monument in Colorado - the first of his presidency

Camp Hale is remembered as a training spot for U.S. troops in World War II, practicing in feet of snow for combat in the high peaks of the Italian mountains, punching through a Nazi line. Now the site will be preserved for years to come.

President Joe Biden utilized the Antiquities Act to create a national monument totaling more than 50,000 acres between Eagle County and Summit County.

The area near Camp Hale was home to the Ute tribe as well, with important ties to indigenous heritage.

President Joe Biden speaks about protecting and conserving America's iconic outdoor spaces in Camp Hale near Leadville, Colo., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Carolyn Kaster / AP

Local politicians have been fighting for this protection to make sure the fishing, hunting, hiking and four-wheeling remain right here in our backyard.

Biden says you only have to look around to realize it's a special place.

"There are many such places, every man, every woman carries in his heart and mind," he said. "The image of the ideal place, the right place, the one true home, known or unknown, actual or visionary. We're at just such a place here today!"

Sen. Michael Bennet (D) and Rep. Joe Neguse (D-2nd Congressional District) have been trying to get protections for this land for years but were unsuccessful until they called the president to push the plan through.

