Bicyclist dies following crash with truck In Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4) - Lafayette Police a bicyclist and a truck collided Wednesday morning. The bicyclist died, police say.

Officers closed Highway 7 between Flagg Drive and Lowell for a few hours. They say the truck driver stayed at the scene.

It's not clear if the driver will face charges.

Police only describe the victim as a 50-year-old man.

Further details about the crash were not released.