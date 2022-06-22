Bicyclist dies following crash with truck In Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4) - Lafayette Police a bicyclist and a truck collided Wednesday morning. The bicyclist died, police say.
Officers closed Highway 7 between Flagg Drive and Lowell for a few hours. They say the truck driver stayed at the scene.
It's not clear if the driver will face charges.
Police only describe the victim as a 50-year-old man.
Further details about the crash were not released.
