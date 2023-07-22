Cheyenne Frontier Days back for 127th year featuring biggest outdoor rodeo, carnival and more

Cheyenne Frontier Days back for 127th year featuring biggest outdoor rodeo, carnival and more

Cheyenne Frontier Days back for 127th year featuring biggest outdoor rodeo, carnival and more

Cheyenne Frontier Days is back for its 127th year, featuring the world's largest outdoor rodeo, a carnival, vendors, and a concert series.

Visitors kicked things off early Saturday with a parade through downtown Cheyenne.

"There's gonna be a lotta people. Around you can tell by the parade how many people there's gonna be," said local attendee Doug Wahl.

They also can enjoy carnival rides, venders, and the PRCA rodeo.

CBS

"Got to keep your hand shut and your hand up in the air for eight seconds," said bull rider Hunter Boydston of Grover, Colorado.

For some, like Boydston, it's their first rodeo.

"It's kinda a dream come true," Boydston said. "Bulls are bucking good today so I think mine will too."

For others, it's a second chance at a title.

"Last year I got nailed twice," said Wyoming ranch bronc rider Bee Underwood. "I'm actually feeling a lot more confidence this year, so the adrenaline is pumping this year but I'm staying so calm."

Underwood is one of only five American women competing in the rodeo.

CBS

"You kinda get looked up to," said Underwood. "It gives other girls, the little ones and the new ones coming in something to look at."

Locals and visitors alike, pouring into enjoy the western celebration, which runs through runs through Sunday.

"One and a half hours it was worth it!" Sebastian Chavez, who came from Colorado to enjoy frontier days with his family.