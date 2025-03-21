Thousands attend rally in Northern Colorado featuring Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

In a primarily red county, thousands stood in a line that wrapped all through the University of Northern Colorado campus in Greeley Friday to hear a message different from the one they've been hearing from the Trump administration.

An estimated 10,000 Coloradans came together to the campus in Greeley hear Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during their "Fighting Oligarchy" tour, which also included a stop in downtown Denver later in the day.

Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez CBS

"Because Democracy matters to me," said a teary-eyed attendee. "I'm not okay with what's happening. I'm not okay with the mass firings, I'm not okay with a billionaire having my data and access without my permission."

"Things have gone to hell in a handbasket," said another passionate attendee. "Both parties, the two-party system is fundamentally corrupt."

Dissatisfaction was expressed by attendees for not only the current administration and Republican Party, but for the federal government as a whole.

"I think even the Democratic party has failed a lot of us in some ways," said a schoolteacher in attendance with her three daughters. "This has been like 20 years in the making, and people are just fed up."

A group of Trump supporters were a bit of a spectacle at the event. Onlookers took photos and shouted expletives. None of that seemed to bother Cody LeBlanc, nor did the large crowd of Sanders and AOC supporters in attendance.

"We've been in a very divisive political culture for a very long time," said LeBlanc. "Our goal out here is to be as respectful as possible, and so far we've had a few negative comments. But, at the end of the day, we're just here to spread the message that conservatism, not socialism, is going to save the United States."

While some attended to make a political statement, others were looking to have a unifying and hope-filled experience.

"My husband and I are both teachers, we're part of the people who live paycheck to paycheck, and it's really, really important for them to see that there are people who are fighting for us," said the schoolteacher of her daughters.

During the event, many jabs were taken at President Trump, Elon Musk and even Rep. Gabe Evans, a Republican who represents Colorado's 8th Congressional District, which includes Greeley.

The primary message: fight against what they consider and oligarchy that refuses to stand up for working Americans.

A spokeswoman for Evans' office released the following statement on Friday about the rally.

"Democrats may not know what their brand is right now, but Congressman Gabe Evans knows his. Congressman Evans is fighting for lower costs, safer communities, and making the American Dream possible for all Coloradans. His commonsense approach stands in stark contrast to AOC and Bernie Sanders' extreme, anti-oil and gas rhetoric."