Go behind the scenes for costume tour of "Shucked," musical comedy coming to Colorado this October

In less than two weeks, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts is launching its new Broadway season with the musical comedy "Shucked." The show, which opens the Buell Theatre on Oct. 7, is filled with family-friendly comedy and a story of a small town looking to overcome adversity.

CBS News Colorado traveled to San Francisco for an advanced preview of the show and was taken backstage for an exclusive tour of the costume department

"Hi, you've got Miki Abraham and (Danielle) Wade here. We are going to walk through our costumes from Shucked the musical, from top to bottom," Abraham said.

Abraham portrays the character "Lulu" in the musical. They co-star alongside Wade, who portrays the character "Maizy."

Miki Abraham stars as "Lulu" in the musical comedy "Shucked," which is coming to Denver in October. CBS

"So, for the opening number, we've got this really lovely little jumpsuit. It's giving mechanic, like car mechanic, which I love," Abraham said.

Abraham was holding up a denim jumpsuit with patchwork throughout it, something that's supposed to help set the tone of a character rooted in a small farming community.

Wade said she loves how the wardrobe and creative department helped set the scene of "Cobb County" through the unique costumes that transport audiences into the story's setting. Holding up a denim outfit, Wade said she loves how unique the costumes are.

"I know it doesn't look like it, but this is my wedding dress. I'm getting married in this outfit," Wade said. "There's a little vest that gets tossed on top of it. There's something really cool about all the costumes in Cobb County. They all look as though we made them somehow, or fixed them, or cut the patchwork of them all. It all travels through each costume."

Wade also offered CBS Colorado a quick insight into how some of the pieces come with hidden features.

"Can I show you a secret? Do you want to know the secret?" Wade asked. "(The skirt I wear) is a tear away skirt. It's got snaps. I won't tell you why. But, it does tear away."

Danielle Wade, who plays "Maizy" in the musical comedy "Shucked," talks about a skirt she wears in the performance. CBS

Abraham said some of the patched-up denim jeans they wear in the musical are one of their favorite production costumes they've ever worn on stage.

"Every patch was made by one person and put on there. It's very impressive," Wade said as she held up a dress made of several squares of different patterns. "This looks like Cobb County to me. It's a quilt, it's so many different fabrics put together."

Abraham noted how the final outfit they wear on stage is nearly identical to the one they wear in the opening number; however, it's slightly changed and brightened up.

"For the finale, it's my opening (outfit), but fancier. It's literally the exact same costume, just a peplum dress as opposed to a jumpsuit," Abraham said.

The costumes and characters of Cobb County play the Buell Theatre and DCPA from Oct. 7 to 19. For more information on tickets, click here.

CBS Colorado is a proud partner of the DCPA.