Behind the scenes of Disney's Beauty and the Beast, playing Denver Center through Nov. 7

Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" is bringing its beloved characters to life on stage at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, but audiences only have until Nov. 7 to catch the musical in Denver.

The production at the Buell Theatre gives audiences a chance to experience the story in a live setting, with performers and crew working behind the scenes to bring the characters to life.

Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" DCPA

Fergie Philippe, who plays the Beast, said the story's appeal has endured across generations.

"Disney has this really great ability to capture a kind of evergreen nature to it. There's something about these stories that they stay relevant," Philippe said.

The show also brings out fans who arrive dressed as their favorite characters, a sight that stands out to the people working on the production.

Maya Patrick, who works in the wardrobe department, sees audience members of different ages embracing the characters.

"You have these little girls in, like, their Belle ball gowns. You also have adults dressed up as Beast or as Gaston. People remember it from their childhood, seeing the animated feature," Patrick said.

For Philippe, stepping into the role means getting to portray a character that has been part of many fans' lives for years.

Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" DCPA

"We love these characters who have been with us for some time, and they never go out of style for us," Philippe said.

Backstage, the production's makeup department helps transform Philippe into the Beast for each performance, including the character's distinctive looks.

"Then of course the first look where I get to wear the leather jacket and the long ratty hair. That's just cool, man. It's like living out my grease dreams that I always wanted to live," Philippe said.

The story also resonates differently with individual audience members, Philippe said.

"You have people who connect to this story so specifically in different ways," Philippe said.

Maya Patrick puts makeup on Fergie Philippe, who plays the Beast in Disney's Beauty and the Beast. CBS

"Beauty and the Beast" plays at the Buell Theatre through Nov. 7. Ticket information is available online.

CBS Colorado is a proud partner of the DCPA.