Beat the Heat: Denver Zoo offers early access and cool comforts

If you're considering a trip to the Denver Zoo this weekend, remember that you can arrive early to avoid the summer heat.

The Carter family were the first guests at the Denver Zoo on Saturday after arriving bright and early at 7:30 a.m.

"It was kind of a spur-of-the-moment thing," said Maddie Carter. "This is always one of our favorite things to do."

CBS

They drove up from Colorado Springs because the Denver Zoo opened earlier than usual due to the heat.

"We all get up early. So, it worked out well for our schedule," said Maddie Carter.

Until Monday, the zoo will open at 7:30 a.m. and limit afternoon animal viewing due to the heat. Additionally, misting stations and water filling stations are available for visitors to stay cool and hydrated.

"It's about making this a great experience for our community and ensuring everyone stays safe and healthy," said Jake Kubie, director of communications for the Denver Zoo.

CBS

Concerned about the animals in the heat? Jake says there's no need to worry. The Denver Zoo has taken precautions.

"Some of them are perfectly happy and comfortable in this heat, but yes, we do have many animals that require special accommodations to stay cool," said Kubie.

During the hottest part of the day, some animals will receive frozen treats, while African Penguins will cool off by swimming in their water.

Of course, young Cole Carter doesn't have to worry about his favorite animal suffering in the heat.

"I like the reptiles," said Cole. "Probably the King Cobra."

He and his family can enjoy their day regardless of the temperature.

"We were really happy to see the zoo open early," said Maddie Carter.

The Denver Zoo will also have extended evening hours through August, allowing visitors to come later in the day and still avoid the heat wave.

RELATED: Denver Zoo focuses on safety of animals during extreme heat wave