Bear trapped in Colorado Springs after getting too close to homes

In Colorado Springs, Parks And Wildlife had to trap a bear!

It had gotten too comfortable being close to humans - and it was actually running around a nieghborhood southeast of the city. 

"She's been getting into trash and really been kind of living off it," said Parks and Wildlife Officer Drew Vrbenec.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife trapped the bear and will now relocate the 150-pound, 2-year-old female to the backcountry, far away from humans.

Always a reminder to keep your trash cans inside during this time of the year - until the morning of pickup.

First published on November 1, 2022 / 9:39 PM

