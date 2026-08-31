Bear spotted outside Northern Colorado school ready to head back to class

A small bear was spotted outside B.F. Kitchen Elementary School in southwest Loveland early Monday morning. From the video, it seems the little guy was very curious about what was happening inside.

A small bear was spotted outside B.F. Kitchen Elementary in southwest Loveland. Aja Hemmati

A CBS Colorado viewer was able to capture video of the bear outside the school. The animal was seen running around the outside of the building before students arrived.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the bear hasn't been spotted since it ran away.

The bear tried to peek inside the doors, even standing on its hind legs, before the animal ran around the school one last time and then scampered off into the neighborhood.

CPW said Colorado is experiencing an unprecedented bear conflict year, mostly due to drought conditions, which are depleting natural food sources for bears. CPW has received more than 6,000 bear reports so far this year, roughly double the number during the same period last year.

A bear was seen running around B.F. Kitchen Elementary School in Loveland. Aja Hemmati

CPW said that as bears begin to enter hyperphagia, bear activity is expected to increase while they search for 20,000 calories per day before denning. Bears can take greater risks in seeking out food during this time, driving them into neighborhoods and populated areas.

To prevent bear conflicts and encourage them to find food away from humans, keep trash secured at all times. Lock windows, doors, and vehicles to discourage break-ins. Take down bird feeders until Thanksgiving. Never feed or leave out food for bears, as feeding wildlife is illegal and contributes to their habituation towards humans. Report bear activity and conflicts to CPW.